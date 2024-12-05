New port of entry on the way as Gov. Newsom announces bolstered border policy

In a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the beginning of construction on a new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry to coincide with efforts to bolster border security.

"This new port-of-entry will strengthen California's world-leading economy, create jobs and support regional communities through trade," Newsom said. "At the same time, we're further stepping up border security with a new CalGuard initiative targeting the cash and weapons that fuel cartel violence, complementing our successful efforts to block fentanyl from entering our state.

"California is proving that we can build strong international partnerships with Mexico — our top trading partner — to grow our economy and create jobs while prioritizing the safety and well-being of our communities."

According to the governor, the California National Guard will have a bigger role to play in border security, specifically attempting to halt the fentanyl trade and cartel profits and violence.

In June, Newsom more than doubled the number of service members in CalGuard's Counterdrug Task Force working on intercepting fentanyl and other drugs statewide. In 2023, the California National Guard seized 62,224 lbs of illegal fentanyl statewide, including at the ports of entry.

According to Newsom, CalGuard will begin to increase its support to federal agencies by adding criminal analysts to state and federal counter-drug task forces, with a specific focus on targeting the flow of firearms and money from the U.S. into Mexico and beyond.

Around 70% of guns recovered in Mexico between 2016 and 2022 originally came from the United States, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Nearly half of migrants polled after crossing into the U.S. said they had experienced gun violence.

While CalGuard will offer assistance in stopping illegal firearms and contraband from crossing the border, Newsom expects the new port-of-entry facility to speed up a lengthy crossing process.

"The new Otay Mesa East Port of Entry is an example of the strong partnership between the Biden-Harris Administration, the government of Mexico, and the state of California to enhance our international trade and economic vitality, while ensuring our border security," said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

Trade between California and Mexico through land ports of entry was valued at more than $88 billion last year, a statement from Newsom's office read. However, the impact of delays was also significant, costing $3.4 billion in economic output and 88,000 jobs.

This new crossing has the potential to cut wait times in half at all nearby entry points, Newsom said.

"It is vital that we support critical projects such as the Otay Mesa East Land Port of Entry and we look forward to continued partnership with Governor Newsom and his team to advance economic prosperity and create jobs in our region," said Jerry Sanders, president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The new port of entry at Otay Mesa is part of Newsom's "build more, faster" agenda, delivering infrastructure upgrades across the state. California has invested $480 million to prepare for the completion of the Otay Mesa East Port of Entry with an additional $140 million from a Trade Corridor Enhancement Program grant.