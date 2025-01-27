Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Border & Immigration

New Tijuana shelter ready for deportees

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published January 27, 2025 at 5:27 PM PST
Over the weekend in Tijuana, Mexican federal, state and municipal authorities granted media access to a new shelter for deportees, established in response to anticipated mass deportations by the Trump administration. KPBS video journalist Matthew Bowler takes us inside.

Along the road Mexico 1 in Tijuana, an old event hall called Flamingos Eventos has been turned into a temporary shelter. The multi-story building climbs a hill next to the road. Until just last week, it hosted things like quinceañeras and wedding receptions.

Now, it is one of a new network of facilities created on the southern side of the U.S-Mexico border, from Brownsville to Tijuana. It's part of a national program to welcome deportees back to Mexico, called "Mexico te abraza" or “Mexico Embraces You.”

A map shows the locations of shelters set up by the Mexican government along the border to house deportees.
Government of Mexico
A map shows the locations of shelters set up by the Mexican government along the border to house deportees.

Mexican president Claudia Scheinbaum Pardo announced the program one day after the inauguration of U.S. president Donald Trump. It’s how Mexico is preparing for the repatriation of its citizens if Trump is able to follow through with his promise of mass deportations.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Over the weekend, Mexican federal, state and municipal authorities allowed media access to the Tijuana shelter.

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda said this facility is exclusively for deportees repatriated because of Trump's promised mass deportations. She said the shelter will not just feed and house the deportees, but also provide medical and psychological care to help them manage the stress of their deportation.

A woman in a medical coat stands inside the medical office in a new shelter for deportees in Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Tijuana's new shelter for deportees includes a medical office. Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025.

“There are medical offices and they will also have psychological and emotional care for any level of stress or anxiety with which they may come to this care center and reminding them of this is very important,” said Governor Pilar in Spanish.

Media was allowed access to one section of the shelter showing the dining hall, kitchen, bunk beds, medical offices and government offices.

Workers stand ready in the kitchen at a new shelter for deportees in Tijuana, Mexico. Jan. 25, 2025
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Workers stand ready in the kitchen at a new shelter for deportees in Tijuana, Mexico. Jan. 25, 2025

“We know that there is a lot of expectation of when and how many people are coming,” said Mónica Juliana Vega Aguirre, Baja California’s Secretary of Environment and Sustainable Development.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Vega said this shelter is ready.

“We're ready to receive 2,600 people, men, women, families, young people — so they can come back to their country, safely. We want to give them a warm welcome,” Vega said.

A set of bunk beds is shown inside a new shelter for deportees in Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Bunk beds are ready for deportees inside a new shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, Jan. 25, 2025.

Tags

Border & Immigration ImmigrationBorder
Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
See stories by Matthew Bowler
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News