Border & Immigration

Republican state senator introduces bill to roll back sanctuary immigration law

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Contributors: City News Service Melissa Mae / Freelance Reporter
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:48 PM PST
San Diego County sheriff's deputies shield California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, R-San Diego, from protesters as he announces a new bill at a news conference on Feb. 21, 2025, on the steps of the San Diego County Administration Building.
Melissa Mae
/
KPBS
San Diego County sheriff's deputies shield California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, R-San Diego, from protesters as he announces a new bill at a news conference on Feb. 21, 2025, on the steps of the San Diego County Administration Building.

California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, R-San Diego, is introducing a bill that would roll back key parts of the state’s sanctuary immigration law, SB 54.

Jones announced the legislation at a news conference on the steps of the San Diego County Administration Building on Friday as sheriff’s deputies kept protesters away.

The proposed law, SB 554, is titled “Safety Before Criminal Sanctuary,” and is a direct response to a policy passed by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors last December. The proposed legislation would prevent local jurisdictions from passing sanctuary city measures stronger than current law, and would require law enforcement to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for violent offenders and specific crimes, according to a press release from Jones’ office.

"The radical Democrats on the (San Diego County) Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance describing the county as a super-sanctuary county, to protect the most dangerous illegal immigrants in (the) county from deportation," Jones said from the podium.

Jones said the county policy effectively prohibited law enforcement from handling criminal offenses by undocumented migrants, making it easier for them to return to the county and "continue their crime spree, regardless of how many felony convictions they have."

California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, R-San Diego, announces a new bill at a news conference, Feb. 21, 2025, on the steps of the San Diego County Administration Building.
Melissa Mae
/
KPBS
California Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones, R-San Diego, announces a new bill at a news conference, Feb. 21, 2025, on the steps of the San Diego County Administration Building.

Opponents of the legislation were also there, chanting “shame on you,” referring to Jones and other Republican elected officials at the press conference.

Pedros Rios, from the American Friends Service Committee spoke to protesters.

“We know that certain politicians would prefer to have children separated from their parents who would prefer a white supremacist agenda, and what we're here to say is that we won't stand for family separation,” he said. “We won't stand for measures that introduce hate into our communities.”

It’s unclear if the bill will make it out of committee since Democrats hold the majority in the state Senate.

Border & Immigration Border
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
