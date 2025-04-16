International students in San Diego caught up in ‘mass revocation of student visas'

Images of international students being detained by federal immigration agents are spreading fear and anxiety among San Diego’s foreign students — particularly those involved in the pro-Palestine movement.

“I’m personally scared whenever I see these images because I don’t want to end up like that,” said an international student based in San Diego who has been involved in pro-Palestine protests.

KPBS is withholding the student’s name to protect her from retaliation from the U.S. Department of State, which has revoked more than 100 student visas in California — including six at UC San Diego and four at San Diego State University — in recent weeks.

“What we’re seeing right now is the mass revocation of student visas,” said Maria Chavez, immigration legal director of the City Heights-based Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans (PANA).

The Trump administration’s public targeting of students began on March 8, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained Mahmoud Khalil , a Columbia University graduate and permanent U.S. resident. A few weeks later federal agents detained Rümeysa Öztürka, graduate student at Tufts University.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio initially said the revocations were connected to protests of the Israeli military’s high Palestinian casualty count resulting from its response to the 2023 Hamas terrorist attack.

He accused student protestors of supporting a terrorist organization but has not offered any proof.

“When we identify lunatics like these, we take away their student visa,” he said during a press conference last week . “No one is entitled to a student visa.”

Rubio has referenced cases of vandalism and intimidation but, again, has offered no proof that students targeted were involved in those activities.

While the first few cases involved students connected to support for Palestine, the reason for other revocations has not been publicly stated. Federal officials allude to previous criminal history but have not provided any evidence.

“There’s really been no rhyme or reason,” Chavez said.

It’s unclear why international students at UCSD and SDSU had their visas terminated. The federal government, “has not explained the reasons behind these terminations,” according to a statement from UCSD.

Last month, Rubio said he has the discretion to revoke visas for a variety of reasons.

“We have the right to deny you for virtually any reason,” he said during a press briefing in March.

Last week, the federal government announced it would start monitoring immigrants’ social media posts to look for signs of what they determine to be antisemitism.

This has student activists reconsider what they post, share or like.

The student who spoke to KPBS said her social media timeline is full of videos of international students being detained followed by videos of Palestinian children dying. She called it a constant reminder of why activists are speaking out but also of the consequences they’re facing.

“Should I be thinking about what I’m liking,” said the international student. “What is actually antisemitic? Is this picture or post about someone losing their child antisemitic just because the person is Palestinian?”

The student said some professors have told international students to stop posting as often. This environment has some graduate students considering other options.

“I’m seeing a lot of people really think it through,” the student said. “People are considering the UK or Canada.”

Chavez said he’s inspired by student activists who refuse to stop speaking out about civilian deaths.

“I think them exercising their right to free speech is incredibly brave,” she said. “Especially continuing to do so under this administration where free speech is clearly being targeted.”

Immigration lawyers note that Rubio has the authority to revoke visas for a variety of reasons. But they believe the government needs to be more transparent about the revocations and give students a chance to appeal instead of detaining them.

“I believe in due process,” Chavez said. “Students should have the ability to know why so they can appeal.”