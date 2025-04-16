Give Now
San Diego’s library budget was more than $70 million in 2022, and access for our rural communities was still challenging. Now imagine serving your community without that money. KPBS Video Journalist introduces us to a group doing just that in Rosarito Beach, Baja California, Mexico.

Volunteer-run mobile library helps kids discover love for reading in communities South of the border

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:16 PM PDT

It’s early morning on a Tuesday, and two young brothers sit on a park bench behind a grocery store in Rosarito, Mexico, engrossed in their books.

Their mother Gaby Pulido, sits close by.

“They usually like the ones from series, for example, 'Dog Man,' which is several books, 'The Bad Guys,' 'Nate the Great' and also 'Captain Underpants,'” Pulido said.

Her two sons love to read, she adds, and she brings them to the bookmobile whenever she can. Pulido loves to see her children grow through reading.

“It helped them a lot with creativity,” Pulido said.

Carmen Dominguez is the president of the Friends of the Library Rosarito. She says they are a small, determined group fighting to bring books to their neighbors.

“We are scrappy. We are you. We stand up in front of all the challenges,“ Dominguez said.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, Mexico has increased literacy rates to over 95%.

For some perspective, the National Literacy Institute out of Houston says adults in the United States have a literacy rate close to 80%.

Friends of the Rosarito Library only have one old bookmobile. They keep it at the Centro Estatal de las Artes de Playas de Rosarito or CEART.

Every two weeks, volunteers drive it out to a neighborhood in need. They set up to loan out books, read books and serve their community.

“This bookmobile has been nonstop since 2018,” Dominguez said. 

Friends of the Rosarito Library have been around since 2006, and now they need to fundraise to replace their little blue bus. They began fundraising to buy a used bookmobile. Dominguez says they hope to be able to buy a new bookmobile before their old one writes its last chapter.

If you would like to donate or buy some books, go www.friendsofthelibrary.com.mx

You can also buy them some books through their Amazon wish list.

Border & Immigration BooksKidsTransportation
Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
