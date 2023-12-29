Average San Diego County gas price rises for fifth time in seven days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose on Friday for the fifth time in seven days following a run of 10 decreases in 11 days that dropped it to its lowest amount since Feb. 15.

The average price rose nine-tenths of a cent to $4.785, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 5.2 cents over the past seven days, including 1.3 cents Thursday, after dropping 12.4 cents during the run of 10 decreases in 11 days.

The average price is 5.2 cents more than one week ago and 30.6 cents higher than one year ago but 20.5 cents lower than one month ago. It has dropped $1.668 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent for the fifth time in seven days to $3.12. It was unchanged Monday and dropped four-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

The national average price is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 12.6 cents less than one month ago and 3.9 cents lower than one year ago. It has decreased $1.896 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"Although average gas prices are higher than this time last year, drivers paid less overall at the pump than they did in 2022, which was the year with the highest average gas price ever," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"It appears Los Angeles and San Diego will have an average price for 2023 of $5.05 per gallon, which is about 50 cents lower per gallon than the Los Angeles 2022 average price of $5.54 and the San Diego 2022 average of $5.48."