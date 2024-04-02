Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 17

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday for the 15th consecutive day and 20th time in 21 days, increasing 1.9 cents to $5.154, its highest amount since Nov. 17.

The average price has risen 24.3 cents over the past 21 days, including one-tenth of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged March 18 and resumed increasing March 19.

The average price is 12.4 cents more than one week ago, 26.5 cents higher than one month ago and 28.3 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.281 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.535, the fifth consecutive day it changed by one-tenth of a cent. It dropped one-tenth of a cent Friday, Saturday and Sunday and rose one-tenth of a cent Monday.

The national average price is two-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 19.7 cents higher than one month ago and 3 cents greater than one year ago. It has dropped $1.481 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

"The national average price of gasoline has finally slowed a bit after four weeks of notable increases, stalling in the mid-$3.50s for the last week or two, not a bad week for motorists as rising demand would normally put solid upward pressure on prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

"For now, motorists have a bit of a reprieve from the constant big weekly price jumps. So long as we don't see extenuating circumstances, we're likely close to a top in prices."