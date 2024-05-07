San Ysidro nonprofit celebrates Mother's Day during food distribution

Hundreds of community members gathered Tuesday At Our Lady of Mount Carmel in San Ysidro for a monthly food distribution event put on by the organization Hearts and Hands Working Together.

With the help of 41 volunteers, the food distribution supported about 400 community members.

True to the organization's name, volunteer Consuelo Delgadillo handmade over 400 Mother's Day gifts, including picture frames, earrings, crocheted cell phone covers, and a flower bouquet, for all mothers receiving food assistance.

"I want to do something for the people who come to the food distribution, and I made these little presents. I feel so grateful to see the people happy when they take just a little something," Delgadillo said.

Melissa Mae / KPBS Handmade Mother's Day gifts including flowers, crocheted cell phone covers and picture frames are displayed on a table in San Ysidro, CA on May 7, 2024.

Every item was marked with a special Mother’s Day message.

"I hope they get a really really good Mother’s Day. A very happy Mother’s Day," Delgadillo said.

Patricia Garcia took a picture frame. She and her daughters, Dulce and Camila, were among the families getting food assistance.

“I feel very pleasantly blessed by you, yes, wonderful," she told Delgadillo. "Very blessed with you all. I feel very grateful to God and you.”

According to the San Diego Hunger Coalition, 48% of San Ysidro residents experienced nutrition insecurity in 2023, compared to the San Diego County average of about 25%.

"In this time of need, people appreciate a lot the fruit and vegetables because it’s very expensive right now if you go and buy in the store," Alicia Jimenez, the organization's founder and president.