Encinitas considers future of empty lot on Quail Gardens Drive

To some it’s known as L7, the empty, city-owned lot, on Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas.

It has a history of debate over what the city should use the space for.

On Wednesday, the City Council will be voting on whether to start the process of studying the site for affordable housing.

"We began to advocate for a 100% affordable community on L7 about six years ago," said Bob Kent with Keys4Homes, a group calling for more affordable housing in the city of Encinitas.

"It should be 100% affordable, if we can make it financially feasible so. The need is great across the board with respect to the income levels. Whether it's someone earning $30,000 to $40,000 a year or someone earning $50,000 or $60,000 a year," he said. "We're talking teachers, school support staff, medical staff ... all the people who serve us here in Encinitas."

Lois Sunrich, also with Keys4Homes said building the development could help people who work in Encinitas afford to live here too.

"The people who work in Encinitas and keep the wheels running in Encinitas ... then have to go home outside of Encinitas," she said. "And these are the people we want here."

Encinitas is already in compliance with the state for affordable housing. Sunrich and Kent said additional housing will put the city ahead of the housing crisis

The proposed development could have between 30 and 45 units and cost up to $17 million. The estimated city subsidy is up to $6 million.

Some neighbors said the lot would better serve the community as a park.

"We don't deny the need for affordable housing. We just think this is a really bad location and an inefficient use of public funds," said Dick Stern who lives nearby the lot.

He's part of a group of residents who say Quail Gardens Drive already has several housing developments in the works and another isn't needed.

"There's a need for park space for all these residents that are going to be living along Quail Gardens Drive," Stern said. "This is a narrow two lane road that does not support the level of development that they're talking about."

Jim O’Hara is a City Council candidate and local business owner who opposes building affordable housing on the lot.

"The more crowded and the more dense we make this section, the more impacts, without anybody taking care of the infrastructure or providing more services to this area itself. So public safety becomes an issue," he said.

Sunrich and Kent with Keys4Home said they hope a portion of the lot will be dedicated for public space if the development moves forward.

Encinitas mayor Tony Kranz said any project is still years away.

"Of course, the people who live in the neighborhood would love to have it be a park," Kranz said. "Unfortunately the city is in a situation where we're having to address the affordable housing requirements that the state imposes on the city. And so this site has oftentimes been a part of that conversation."

The conversation will continue Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Encinitas City Hall.