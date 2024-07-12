Give Now
Economy

San Diego Convention Center workers reach tentative agreement, averting strike before Comic-Con

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published July 12, 2024 at 3:11 PM PDT
Hundreds of mask-wearing attendees throng the floor at Comic-Con 2022
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Hundreds of mask-wearing attendees throng the Comic-Con 2022 floor on July 21, 2022.

Unionized San Diego Convention Center food and beverage workers have reached a tentative agreement Friday, averting a potential strike two weeks before the biggest pop-culture event is set to open.

On Wednesday, members of United Here Local 30, representing 650 food and beverage workers at the Convention Center, voted to authorize a strike.

Both sides were back at the negotiating table Friday.

“We are happy to report that we just settled an amazing contract for our members,” United Here Local 30 president Brigette Browning said. “We need to schedule ratification, but we are confident it will be approved by the membership.”

The workers' contract expired June 30, and they were fighting for better wages, among other benefits.

The Convention Center contracts its hospitality services to Sodexo Live, which is seeking a 10-year contract extension for the venue this year.

This was not the first time a workers’ dispute has threatened to overshadow Comic-Con.

In 2022, Hilton Bayfront San Diego, also represented by United Here, struck.

The hotel is steps away from the Convention Center and is the place where many big-name stars stay during Comic-Con. The deal was reached just days before Comic-Con opened.

Last year, an actors’ strike forced Comic-Con to tone down and focus more on its roots — comics.

Sodexo has yet to respond to an email seeking comment on the update.

Alexander Nguyen
As a North County multimedia producer, Alexander Nguyen creates content for all of KPBS' platforms, including the web and social media.

