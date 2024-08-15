County tax-collector urges property owners to pay taxes before penalties incur

San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister Wednesday urged delinquent property taxpayers to pay now or incur additional penalties.

Last week, his office began mailing 27,295 defaulted tax bills, totaling $189,584,845.88 in unpaid taxes, to property owners who have not paid their prior year property taxes.

"The deadline to pay was June 30," McAllister said. "Per state code, bills paid after July 1 will incur a 1.5% penalty each month that it remains unpaid. That can total 18% a year, on top of the 10% penalty added for each late installment and the $33 redemption fee."

The Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office sent reminder notices to late taxpayers in May, warning them that they will have to pay more if their taxes go into default. The parcels that remained unpaid will receive their defaulted bill in the coming days.

"We work hard to inform homeowners of the late fees that incur as a result of nonpayment, warning them along the way that additional penalties are coming," McAllister said. "Our annual collection rate averages 99%, which shows that the majority of San Diegans pay on time. For those who still owe, paying online at sdttc.com is fast and free."

Under state law, the Tax Collector may sell any or all portions of properties that have been in default for five or more years. Future payments can be made via the free e-check payment system at sdttc.com.