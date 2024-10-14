Chula Vista rejects more ADUs for single-family homes — for now

Chula Vista homeowners for now will remain limited to just one accessory dwelling unit after city leaders rejected a proposal that would have expanded housing options on single-family properties.

Mayor John McCann and council members shot down the proposed policy change in a 4-1 decision last month. The vote came after the Chula Vista Planning Commission also voted against the proposal .

Both the council and the Planning Commission have directed staff to conduct more research on the proposal’s impacts.

Currently, single-family dwellers in Chula Vista are allowed to build one detached ADU on their property. The proposal would have increased that number to two.

Councilmember Alonso Gonzalez, who cast the vote in support of expanding detached ADUs, said he heard from property owners and contractors who wanted more flexibility. Gonzalez said he wants to allow additional types of housing without increasing the total number of allowable units on a single property.

“If we could allow two detached ADUs but cap it at four total units, that would be my direction,” Gonzalez said at the meeting.

How many units can go on one Chula Vista property? Single-family dwellers in Chula Vista are allowed one primary unit; one converted or attached ADU; one detached ADU; and one junior accessory dwelling unit, or JADU, which includes creations within the primary unit that are no more than 500 square feet.

But other council members raised concerns over the proposal, such as the potential overcrowding of neighborhoods and parking availability, and said the city should collect more public feedback.

“I believe that we have the right intentions moving forward, but at this time, for the interest of all of us, I think we need to slow this down,” Councilmember Jose Preciado said.

Resident John Acosta said he worried about increasing the density of housing west of Interstate 805 and the impact additional residents would have on public services.

“It’s going to affect the schools. It’s going to affect the police departments. It’s going to affect the fire departments. It’s going to affect everybody,”” Acosta said.

Officials didn’t say when they expect to complete their research on the impacts of expanding ADUs in the city, or when the council may consider the proposal again. They will also conduct public outreach.

Chula Vista is one of San Diego County’s fastest-growing cities, with extensive housing development occurring in eastern parts of the city over the past two decades. Approving additional detached ADUs could significantly reshape the city’s approach to areas historically populated by single-family residences, while potentially helping alleviate the growing need for additional housing units.