Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since July 18

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday to its highest amount since July 18, increasing 1.1 cents to $4.772, rising for the 17th time in 18 days.

The average price has increased 24.8 cents over the past 18 days, including 3 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose six consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent Feb. 3 and resumed increasing Feb. 4.

The average price is 14.8 cents more than one week ago and 27.2 cents more than one month ago, but 2.1 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.663 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

"California refinery production of gasoline was already low when a major fire at the Martinez PBF refinery on Feb. 1 took it offline indefinitely, creating a surge in wholesale gasoline prices," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"Although Southern California does not receive gasoline from the affected refinery, some supply from our area may be shifting to cover shortfalls in Northern California, which is experiencing even steeper pump price increases."

The national average price rose for the fifth consecutive day, increasing a half-cent to $3.165. It has increased 2.9 cents over the past five days, including 1.1 cents Thursday, after back-to-back decreases totaling a half-cent.

The national average price is 2.4 cents more than one week ago and 9.4 cents higher than one month ago, but 9.1 cents less than a year ago. It has dropped $1.851 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.