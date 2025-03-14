County unemployment increases to 4.5% as most industries lose jobs

San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 4.5% in January, up from a revised 4.2% in December and above the year ago estimate of 4.3%, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.

January's unadjusted unemployment rate was 5.5% for California and 4.4% for the nation during the same period.

The information released Friday differs slightly from the most recent EDD report due to the U.S. Department of Labor's annual revision process, an EDD spokesman said.

Between December 2024 and January 2025, total nonfarm employment decreased from 1,578,600 to 1,553,300, a drop of 25,300 jobs. Agricultural employment lost 200 jobs.

The trade, transportation, and utilities sector saw the largest decrease, recording a decline of 8,500 jobs — 60% of which was in retail trade as seasonal workers were let go. The transportation, warehousing, and utilities and wholesale trade subsectors also contracted payrolls by a total of 3,400 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality saw the second largest cutback on month-over employment, losing 5,000 jobs, 86% of which was concentrated in accommodation and food services as seasonal layoffs continued.

Additionally, eight other industries lost jobs month-over-month: professional and business services, construction, financial activities, private education and health services, other services, manufacturing, government, and information lost a combined 11,800.

In the year-over comparison, between January 2024 and January 2025, total nonfarm employment increased by 3,300 and agricultural employment fell by 300.

Government jobs saw the largest growth, adding 9,300 with 5,200 of those in local government. Two other sectors gained: 7,800 in private education and health services and 2,000 from leisure and hospitality.

On the other hand, seven industries lost jobs over the year, led by professional and business services with a decline of 5,800. Manufacturing, trade, transportation, and utilities, financial activities, construction, information and other services further reduced employment by 10,000 jobs.