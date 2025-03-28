San Diego's unemployment rate drops to 4.4% in February

San Diego County's unemployment rate decreased to 4.4% in February, down from a revised 4.5% in January and above the year ago estimate of 4.3%, according to figures released today by the state Employment Development Department.

February's unadjusted unemployment rate was 5.5% for California and 4.5% for the nation during the same period.

Between January 2025 and February 2025, total nonfarm employment increased from 1,552,500 to 1,558,600, a gain of 6,100 jobs. Agricultural employment added 300 jobs.

Private education and health services led all sector gains with 3,400 jobs added — 2,100 of which was in the health care and social assistance subsector.

Additionally, leisure and hospitality increased its payroll by 2,500 jobs while professional and business services, other services, and construction added an additional 2,200 jobs.

Five industries lost employment over the month for a total decrease of 2,000. The largest loss was in trade, transportation, and utilities, which fell by 1,300 jobs. Government, information, manufacturing, and financial activities saw a combined loss of 700 jobs.

In the year-over comparison, between February 2024 and February 2025, total nonfarm employment increased by 9,900 and agricultural employment fell by 300.

Here too, private education and health services led all gains, boosting employment by 9,300 jobs. Health care and social assistance comprised 8,700 of these, nearly 94% of the growth.

Government added 9,000 jobs and leisure and hospitality completed the growth, adding 4,100.

Seven industries lost employment over the year, declining by 12,500 jobs. This was led by professional and business services with 5,100 jobs lost, while manufacturing lost 3,300.