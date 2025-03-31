Average San Diego County gas price increases for eighth consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the eighth consecutive day, increasing 1.3 cents to $4.818, a day after rising 2.9 cents.

The average price has risen 15.3 cents over the past seven days, including 5.3 cents Saturday, its largest increase since Sept. 28, 2023, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 5.6 cents more than one month ago but 31.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.617 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price of a gallon of gas rose nine-tenths of a cent to $3.168, a day after it was unchanged. It has increased seven of the past eight days. It is 4 cents more than one week ago and 5.4 cents higher than one month ago but 36.7 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.848 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Gas prices typically start going up this time of year and peak during the summer. The sharply lower price from one year ago is "due to tepid gasoline demand and weak crude oil prices," according to the AAA.