Oceanside city council approves new tenant protections, rejects rent control

Oceanside’s current tenant protection ordinance is rather different from its original proposal.

Dozens of members of the public spoke on the matter last Wednesday during a city council meeting.

A majority of the five-member council opposed an earlier version of the ordinance that would have established a legal defense fund for residents facing eviction.

They also rejected a proposal to cap rent increases at 5% a year. The state cap is 10% .

A council majority voted in favor of requiring landlords to notify tenants of their rights in writing along with their lease agreement.

“When a new renter takes on a new place, they would be notified of what their actual rights are under our local ordinance and the state ordinance in easy to read language. And it would be provided and kept with their lease,” said Deputy Mayor Eric Joyce, who helped bring the ordinance forward.

The ordinance also requires landlords to report any evictions to the city.

Tenants in the city would also receive protections sooner — after six months, compared to one year under state law.

Plus, the protections would apply to tenants living in housing units built 10 years ago or longer. State protections apply to buildings 15 years and older.

The Southern California Rental Housing Association opposed the original ordinance and the amendments.

“We believe that rental assistance is a better way to help tenants who may need assistance. It's more targeted,” said Molly Kirkland, director of public affairs for the association.

The council will vote a second time on the tenant protection ordinance on Sept. 17. If approved, it will take effect 30 days later.