Public Safety

Lakeside-area wildfire forces evacuations

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Contributors: City News Service
Published September 8, 2025 at 4:16 PM PDT
The Coches Fire burns in the Lakeside-area on Sept. 8, 2025.
ALERT California / UC San Diego
The Coches Fire burns in the Lakeside-area on Sept. 8, 2025.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Crews are responding to a brush fire near Interstate 8 and Los Coches Road in Lakeside. Structures are immediately threatened and evacuations have been ordered.

Coches Fire

The fire, now dubbed the Coches Fire, started shortly before 3 p.m. According to CalFire, as of 3:30 p.m. the fire had burned 10 acres and was moving at a moderate rate of spread. CalFire Capt. Mike Cornette told City News Service that at least two structures had been damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown. Highway 8 Business and Los Coches Road are closed to traffic.

Evacuations

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for parts of the Glenview area. Evacuation warnings are in place for the surrounding areas. See a map here.

A temporary evacuation point is located at Viejas Casino, 5000 Willows Road, Alpine.

Public Safety Wildfires
