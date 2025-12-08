ALAN CUMMING'S MOST LUXURIOUS TRAINS

Stream now with your member benefit KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Alan Cumming embarks on an epic adventure aboard the Royal Scotsman, an iconic luxury train that promises an unparalleled odyssey through the majestic landscape of Scotland.

Throughout the series, Alan experiences the VIP treatment of the Royal Scotsman, dives into the culinary creativity that defines each day's offerings, and delves into the history of the destinations along the route.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Alan boards the train in Edinburgh and receives an exclusive tour before settling into his luscious cabin. Venturing beyond the train, Alan visits the Commando Memorial in Lochaber, strolls across the gorgeous Silver Sands of Morar, hears the incredible story of the construction of West Highland Line’s extension, and visits the Glenfinnan Monument.

Episode 2: Alan visits the Isle of Bute to tour Mount Stuart, one of the most technologically advanced Victorian homes ever built. He also gets access to a rare copy of the first folio of William Shakespeare from 1623 and visits the Scottish countryside to get a taste of an exclusive trip offered once a year. There, he discovers a treasure island, forages on nature’s bounty, and takes a wild swim.

Episode 3: Alan's first stop is a guided visit to Culloden. Here, he immerses himself in the battle that unfolded on this sacred ground, understanding the profound impact it had on the tapestry of Scottish history. In Plockton, Alan explores the coastal marvels of Scotland on an enthralling seal-spotting boat trip overlooking the Isle of Skye. In Garve, Alan delves into the traditions of the cattle drovers.

Episode 4: Alan sets sail to the sacred island of Iona, known as the cradle of Christianity in Scotland. The nautical odyssey continues as Alan cruises past the legendary Fingal's Cave on Staffa Island. Back on board the train, the staff meticulously clean the train from top to bottom. Once complete, they take the opportunity to explore Oban, renowned as the seafood capital of Scotland.

