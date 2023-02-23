Students enjoying camp get a snowy surprise in Descanso

Students who went to sixth-grade camp at Cuyamaca Outdoor School got a snowy surprise Thursday thanks to the recent storm hitting San Diego.

“This week was especially special because it snowed! Woohoo! So we're all super excited about that," said Kris Pamintuan, the school principal. "We had a little bit of snowfall yesterday and that was really exciting. But today, we've got like seven, eight inches of snow."

Pamintuan said snow days such as Thursday's aren't very common.

"We've had a couple of small snow storms this year, maybe an inch or so ... but nothing like this," she said. "Last snow like this was a couple of years ago, so this is really special."

She says it creates a special experience for the kids, some of whom are experiencing the snow for the first time.

Mike Damron / KPBS A child at the Cuyamaca Outdoor School in Descanso, Calif., looks through a snow sculpture. Feb. 23, 2022.

"I like it a lot because it's my first time," said Jacqueline Ramirez.

"We got to see different kinds of snow because yesterday there was these little circles. Apparently, the rain froze midway," said Charlie Roche.

"This place is cool. I didn't know we were going to sled. There was a lot of snow and then they plowed it, which was kinda sad," said Elijah.

Pamintuan says this group of kids got a camp experience they’ll always remember, and that special experience is part of what the outdoor school tries to show them.

"They spend the week with us. They eat their meals and stay in cabins," she said. "Our staff takes them out hiking and they learn science out on the trail, do community science activities and they get to play out in nature and really get a deep connection with nature and learn a lot about science during the week that they're here."

But Pamintuan said the snow was more than enough motivation to get the kids outdoors this week.

"They wake up in the morning and they look out of their cabin and they see snow on the ground and they are cheering and yelling and the first thing they want to do is go out in the snow and play in the snow and touch the snow and just be in it," she said. "But they are just thrilled."

