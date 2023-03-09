Give Now
National City teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student re-arrested

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published March 9, 2023 at 4:52 PM PST
Jacqueline Ma.jpg
San Diego County Office of Education
Jacqueline Ma is seen in this undated photo.

A former Teacher of the Year accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student was re-arrested Thursday, police said, after new evidence emerged in their ongoing investigation.

Jacqueline Ma was arrested on "additional felony charges" in the 3300 block of National Avenue after a "surveillance operation," the National City Police Department said in a statement. Ma was out on bail at the time. She will be re-booked at Las Colinas Women's Detention Facility.

Police did not disclose what those additional charges were because the investigation is ongoing and the victim is a minor.

Ma was first arrested Tuesday morning after a parent contacted police with suspicions that Ma was having an inappropriate relationship with their 13-year-old child. Ma teaches at Lincoln Acres Elementary in National City.

Last August, Ma was named Teacher of the Year for the 2022-23 school year.

Her initial arraignment hearing date was scheduled for March 14 in Chula Vista. Charges will be announced at the arraignment, the San Diego District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

