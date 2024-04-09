Grossmont Union District uses state grant money to fund more community schools

The Grossmont Union High School District has a new $7 million state grant to spend on improving the lives of its students and their families.

The California Department of Education supports districts with funding to help them create community partnerships that provide student services outside class time.

El Cajon Valley High School has operated as a successful Community School for two years and now serves as a model program for the rest of the district.

On Tuesday, Grossmont Union High School District Superintendent Mary Beth Kastan led an open house on the campus.

"Community schools are designed to improve student engagement, family engagement, family participation, and attendance and academic achievement," Kastan said.

M.G. Perez / KPBS An instructor works with a student in the welding career technical education pathway program at El Cajon Valley High School, El Cajon, Calif., April 9, 2024

The California Department of Education defines a Community School as a “public school that serves (students) and has community partnerships that support improved academic outcomes, whole-child engagement, and family development.

Isabella Flores, 17, is a Mexican immigrant and a senior at El Cajon Valley High School. She said the community school services have helped her prepare for a better future.

"I want to own my future and I want to be brave enough to build it. I want to be an entrepreneur, but also dedicate my life to artificial intelligence,” Flores said.

The grant money will be used to create community centers at other high schools in the district starting with Mount Miguel and Monte Vista.