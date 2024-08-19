Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

State and local lawmakers seek to support public librarians amid rising book challenges

By Katie Anastas / General Assignment Reporter
Published August 19, 2024 at 5:37 PM PDT
Stacks of frequently challenged library books sit on a desk at the San Diego County Administration Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Stacks of frequently challenged library books sit on a desk at the San Diego County Administration Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

California lawmakers are considering a bill meant to preserve access to challenged books. It would prohibit public libraries or review committees from banning material just because of the topic or intended audience.

When librarians buy new books they consider a book’s popularity, professional reviews and the credibility of the author and publisher, said Jennifer Lawson, the San Diego County Library’s collections manager.

“Sometimes people think that libraries might choose a book because we have an interest in sharing that idea or pushing that idea,” she said. “We buy books because our customers want them. And it's true that not every customer is going to want every book, but we're trying to appeal to all the different groups in our communities.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

There’s a form the public can fill out if they object to a certain book, she said.

“Over the past four years, it’s primarily been titles that had LGBTQIA content,” Lawson said.

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is asking county leaders to support the state bill. Lawson-Remer, a Democrat who is running for reelection, said she wants the county’s librarians and readers to know they’re supported.

“I’ve heard stories about books that have been returned with the whole book blacked out,” she said. “That’s not fair. That’s not appropriate. If you don't want to read the book, don’t check it out. But don’t black out my ability to read the book.”

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer speaks at the County Administration Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Katie Anastas
San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer speaks at the County Administration Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

She also wants every county library to have a physical or digital copy of the most frequently challenged books.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Calls for book bans are rising at public libraries, according to the American Library Association. Last year, anti-LGBTQ+ protestors checked out all of the books from the Rancho Peñasquitos Library’s Pride Month display.

Lawson-Remer said she plans to bring a proposal to the Board of Supervisors next Tuesday. Funds for the measure are already part of the County Library’s budget for this year, according to the proposal.

Tags

Education KidsParentingLGBTQ+FamilySan Diego GovernmentBooks
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas is a general assignment reporter for KPBS News, covering a wide range of different issues that affect the diverse neighborhoods of San Diego County. Katie has worked as a reporter at KTOO in Juneau, Alaska where she's covered city and tribal government, housing, tourism and statewide education issues.
See stories by Katie Anastas
KPBS Families
Find news, information and resources to help you make decisions about the children under your care and support you in this adventure we call "parenting."
Explore →
More News