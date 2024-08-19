State and local lawmakers seek to support public librarians amid rising book challenges

California lawmakers are considering a bill meant to preserve access to challenged books. It would prohibit public libraries or review committees from banning material just because of the topic or intended audience.

When librarians buy new books they consider a book’s popularity, professional reviews and the credibility of the author and publisher, said Jennifer Lawson, the San Diego County Library’s collections manager.

“Sometimes people think that libraries might choose a book because we have an interest in sharing that idea or pushing that idea,” she said. “We buy books because our customers want them. And it's true that not every customer is going to want every book, but we're trying to appeal to all the different groups in our communities.”

There’s a form the public can fill out if they object to a certain book, she said.

“Over the past four years, it’s primarily been titles that had LGBTQIA content,” Lawson said.

San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is asking county leaders to support the state bill. Lawson-Remer, a Democrat who is running for reelection, said she wants the county’s librarians and readers to know they’re supported.

“I’ve heard stories about books that have been returned with the whole book blacked out,” she said. “That’s not fair. That’s not appropriate. If you don't want to read the book, don’t check it out. But don’t black out my ability to read the book.”

Katie Anastas San Diego County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer speaks at the County Administration Center on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.

She also wants every county library to have a physical or digital copy of the most frequently challenged books .

Calls for book bans are rising at public libraries, according to the American Library Association. Last year, anti-LGBTQ+ protestors checked out all of the books from the Rancho Peñasquitos Library’s Pride Month display.

Lawson-Remer said she plans to bring a proposal to the Board of Supervisors next Tuesday. Funds for the measure are already part of the County Library’s budget for this year, according to the proposal.