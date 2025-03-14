Give Now
Education

UC San Diego to offer bilingual workshops on college admissions, financial aid Saturday

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Published March 14, 2025 at 5:05 PM PDT
Francisco Salinas, the program director for UC San Diego’s CREATE Career Pathways Program, photographed on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Francisco Salinas, the program director for UC San Diego’s CREATE Career Pathways Program, photographed on Friday, March 14, 2025.

UC San Diego will offer workshops in English and Spanish on college admissions and financial aid on Saturday.

The event is called Comienza con un Sueño, or It Begins with a Dream. It’s meant to help sixth to 11th grade students and their families understand California’s college systems, testing requirements and financial aid opportunities.

The language barrier can make it hard for some families to access information about potential college and career options, said Francisco Salinas, the program director for UC San Diego’s CREATE Career Pathways Program, which serves San Diego and Imperial County high school students.

“It is common for us to hear from students and families that it is their first time on campus, that they didn’t envision themselves at a university campus in the past, and that thanks to this experience, they feel encouraged and empowered to be able to pursue postsecondary education,” he said.

UC San Diego staff will also be there to help high school seniors fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. The priority deadline for state aid has been extended to April 2.

Salinas said the cost of postsecondary education can be more affordable than students and their parents expect.

"I always tell students, 'Don’t self-select yourself out,'" he said. "You apply to the institutions, they’ll offer you a financial aid package if you get admitted, and then you can make that decision for yourself."

Younger students can get something out of the event too, he said. Knowing college is attainable can shape how students and their families approach high school.

“Now you’re going to high school, let’s think about your A through G’s. Think about the different things you’re getting involved in. What’s my personal statement and how do I communicate that to the institutions?” he said. “Institutions are fortunate to have the students that we have, not just the other way around.”

Saturday’s event will also include campus tours and a STEM fair. Online registration is closed but in-person registration may be available. Comienza con un Sueño starts at 9 a.m. at UC San Diego's Liontree Arena.

Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
More News