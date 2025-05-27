San Diego Unified School District wants feedback on cell phone policy

San Diego County’s largest school district is asking for feedback on a proposed cell phone policy for middle and high schools.

“While many campuses already have restrictions in place, enforcement and expectations vary widely,” Interim Superintendent Fabiola Bagula wrote in a message to the district. “This inconsistency creates confusion and inequity.”

District leaders met with student advisors and Parent Teacher Associations while drafting the new policy, she said.

In middle school, students would not be allowed to use cell phones at all during school hours. Phones would have to be turned off and stored in backpacks or classroom pouches.

In high school, students could only use their phones before and after school, and during lunch and passing periods. A teacher would need written permission from the principal before allowing students to use them in class. Each classroom would have a phone storage system with assigned slots for students.

Enforcement of the rules would start with teachers keeping the phones until the end of class. After that, a parent or guardian would need to retrieve the phone from the school’s office. Students with ongoing violations may lose access to things like attending school events.

The district is asking for feedback from students, families and staff by Friday. The school board plans to review it this summer. The district has proposed implementing it in August.