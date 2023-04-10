Warm Monday but cold front moving in toward end of week

Monday could be the warmest day of the week in the coastal and valley zones, with high pressure over the Southwest bringing more warm weather Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service

Wednesday should be cooler in all areas as the trough digs down the West Coast bringing even stronger onshore flow and a deeper marine layer, forecasters said. A trough of low pressure should bring colder weather Thursday and Friday, and perhaps a few light showers, the weather service said.

The trough moves east Friday with ridging over the West Coast bringing dry, warmer weather next weekend.

For the middle to end of the week, gusty northwest winds of 25 to 30 knots were expected with combined seas of 9 to 11 feet and rough conditions.