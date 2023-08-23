Temperatures expected to rise in inland San Diego County

High temperatures for San Diego County inland areas were predicted to rise several degrees Wednesday followed by slight cooling on Thursday as a minor influx of moisture brings a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms for the mountains, the National Weather Service said.

It was expected to be dry for Friday through Tuesday and a warming trend with high temperatures rising 4 to 8 degrees above average for early next week. Monsoonal moisture may return for the middle of next week, forecasters said.

Along the coast Wednesday, it was expected to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 71 to 76 degrees, the NWS said. Inland areas were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 77 to 81. It should be mostly sunny in the mountains with highs from 77 to 81. The deserts were predicted to be mostly sunny with highs from 101 to 104.