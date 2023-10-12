San Diego completes delivery of new green bin organic waste rollout

San Diego has completed its rollout of more than 200,000 organic waste recycling green bins to city-serviced homes to allow residents to collect food scraps, food-soiled paper and yard trimmings for weekly collection, it was announced Thursday.

The city's Environmental Services Department has distributed 213,000 green bins since Jan. 11, along with 281,000 kitchen pails with more than 53,000 tons of organic waste collected to date.

"Recycling organic waste is a key part of achieving our climate action goals," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "I know changing habits can be hard, but separating your organics keeps waste out of our landfills and reduces harmful emissions created by rotting waste.

"The city's Environmental Services Department has done a great job sharing tips to help all San Diegans take advantage of this new service, and I ask everyone to make an effort to incorporate organic waste recycling into your lives," Gloria said.

The Organic Waste Recycling Program helps the city comply with Senate Bill 1383 — which requires all California residents and businesses to reduce the disposal of organic waste by 75% by 2025.

"Recycling organic waste is a simple, yet impactful step each of us can take to fight climate change," said City Councilman Joe LaCava, chair of the City Council's Environment Committee. "San Diegans now have the tools to be part of the solution."

Comparing September of 2022 to September of 2023, San Diego has seen a reduction of waste in black garbage bins of 4,400 tons, and a corresponding 5,500-ton increase in organic waste in green bins. The city projects a total of 70,000 tons of organic waste will be recycled this year.

When organic waste is left to decompose in a landfill, it releases methane, a greenhouse gas. However, when organic waste is recycled at the city's Miramar Greenery, it becomes a renewable resource, creating compost and mulch to nourish gardens, parks, farms and open spaces, according to a city statement.

"Organic waste recycling represents a major shift in behavior," said ESD Director Renee Robertson. "But San Diegans are finding out that putting things like eggshells, banana peels and coffee grounds in a green bin can be as easy as tossing aluminum cans, cardboard and plastic bottles in a blue bin."

ESD is hosting an in-person workshop, "How to Love Your New Green Bin," on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Pacific Beach/Taylor Library.