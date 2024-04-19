Celebrate Earth Week at 22nd Creek to Bay Cleanup on Saturday

The annual Creek to Bay Cleanup is a one-day environmental volunteer effort to remove litter and debris from county waterways and green spaces. Thousands of San Diegans of all ages are expected to participate.



Why it matters

The nonprofit event organizer I Love A Clean San Diego said 80% of ocean litter starts inland near creeks, rivers and storm drains.

"So we came up with the name the Creek to Bay Cleanup, so people would make that connection between trash starting in a creek and ending up in the bay, and then eventually the ocean," I Love A Clean San Diego Executive Director Steve Morris said.



By the numbers

During the 2023 Creek to Bay Cleanup, 98,977 pounds of litter and debris was collected by 4,272 volunteers who cleaned 104 sites across San Diego County.



Closer Look

There are more than 100 sites around San Diego County as well as three sites in Mexico.

"(The) Tijuana River pollution situation is the water flows across the border. So any trash in Tijuana can make its way into San Diego. So we want to be working with groups across the border as well," Morris said.

The Creek to Bay Cleanup is Saturday, April 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. To see all the participating sites and to register, go to cleansd.org. There will be site captains at each location and volunteers can sign up in advance or just show up.