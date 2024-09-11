San Diego receives $240 million loans for Lake Hodges dam replacement

San Diego was selected Wednesday to receive $240.6 million in loans for Lake Hodges dam improvement projects and possible replacement by the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.

This funding comes from the Corps Water Infrastructure Financing Program, intended to provide low-cost loans to maintain, repair and upgrade dams not under the federal government's jurisdiction. The CWIFP is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to pay dividends here in San Diego. I want to thank the Biden-Harris Administration for selecting the city to participate in this program that is going to help build a new dam at the Lake Hodges Reservoir," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said. "The safety of our critical infrastructure, like our city-owned and -operated dams, is essential to public safety and lowering costs for ratepayers across our city," Gloria said

The funding to the Lake Hodges project is one of 18 loans awarded nationally through the program and is intended to help the city replace the aging dam — including adding a roller-compacted concrete dam 100 feet downstream of the existing structure to meet safety standards, a city statement read.

Lake Hodges Dam was constructed in 1918 after the Volcan Water Company commissioned it. San Diego purchased the dam and the reservoir it created in 1925.

According to the city, when full, the reservoir has 1,234 surface acres, a maximum depth of 115 feet and 27 miles of shoreline. Hodges Reservoir has a water storage capacity of 30,251 acre-feet — the measurement to cover an acre of land with a foot of water.

"The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law shows what Congress can accomplish when we work together," Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, said. "I supported it because I knew it would deliver for San Diegans — and it has."

"The Lake Hodges Dam is over a century old and one of 42 dams in California with restricted water storage. It's important that the design and construction of our most critical infrastructure be of this century and able to withstand whatever mother nature throws its way."

Over the next year, San Diego engineers will work with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers on finalizing an agreement for the terms of the loan.