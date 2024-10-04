Record highs reported in parts of San Diego County

Record high temperatures continue to be reported in parts of San Diego County, but it is expected to cool down a little Friday.

Record highs were set in Palomar Mountain, Lake Cuyamaca and Campo on Thursday. It was 90 in Palomar Mountain, breaking the record for the day of 86 set in 1964. It was 91 in Lake Cuyamaca, tying the record for the day set in 2012. It was 105 in Campo, breaking the record for the day of 103 set in 1980.

On Wednesday, it was 93 in Palomar Mountain, breaking the record for the day of 89 set in 2020. It was 94 in Lake Cuyamaca, breaking the record for the day of 89 set in 2020. It was 105 in Campo, breaking the record for the day of 101 set in 2020. It was 112 in Borrego, breaking the record for the day of 111 set in 1991.

"Slight cooling will occur for late in the work week, then another warming trend will likely develop over the weekend," forecasters said.

Highs are expected to be in the mid 80s in the valleys and in the mid 90s near the foothills Friday, according to forecasters. It will be foggy in the morning and breezy in the afternoon.

A heat advisory has been issued for mountain communities until 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures are expected to be in the high 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In the desert, highs will be in the triple digits and reach 110 in some areas.

In areas under the threat of excessive heat, forecasters repeated their standard warning for people to be on the lookout for signs of heat illness, particularly in "the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning and those active outdoors."