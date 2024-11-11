Milder conditions expected in San Diego County this week

Slightly warmer weather is expected for San Diego County by mid-week, with cooler and windier conditions picking up next weekend, forecasters said Monday.

Desert areas are expected to warm up a bit, with sunny conditions and highs hitting the upper 70s to low 80s through the week. The mountains are also expected to see some sun, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

The inland valley areas could see some light winds beginning Monday, with mostly sunny conditions and highs reaching the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal San Diego will see mostly sunny conditions through the week, with partly cloudy conditions in the mornings and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a moderate-risk rip current, with water temperature 59 to 61 degrees, surf height from 2 to 4 feet and mixed south swell from 210 degrees and west swell from 280 degrees.

Veterans Day in downtown San Diego is expected to reach a high near 69, gusts as high as 20 mph and a low around 55.

"Low clouds that develop Monday evening will quickly clear from north to south Tuesday morning as breezy north to northeast winds develop on the coastal mountain slopes and foothills, locally into valleys," the NWS said.