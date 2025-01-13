Give Now
Environment

SDG&E reports outages in portions of Chula Vista, other communities

By City News Service
Published January 13, 2025 at 11:12 AM PST
Power outages were reported in seven communities Monday, including portions of Chula Vista and Oceanside, according to San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E).

In west Chula Vista, power first went out shortly before 7 a.m. for 29 customers, but should be back online by 12:30 p.m., according to the SDG&E website.

Shortly before 8:45 a.m., power went out for 381 customers in Oceanside, San Luis Rey and Ocean hills, with electricity expected to be restored around 2:30 p.m., according to SDG&E.

An outage affecting 153 customers was first reported at 9:08 a.m. in Rincon, Pauma Valley and Valley Center. Power is expected to be restored by 12:30 p.m., according to SDG&E.

The cause of all three outages has not been determined.

SDG&E said power should be restored around 11:30 a.m. Monday for 98 customers in Sorrento Valley, Torrey Pines and University City, after an outrage that began on late Sunday evening, in connection with a need to repair equipment.

Environment EnergyWildfires
