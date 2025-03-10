Hundreds march in downtown San Diego, demanding fired EPA employees be rehired

The Environmental Protection Agency was founded in 1970 by former Republican President Richard Nixon. Protesters who marched through downtown San Diego on Monday said another Republican President, Donald Trump, is trying to ruin it.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS San Diego 350 volunteer Shayne Petkiewicz is shown being interviewed on March 10, 2025.

“We’re just fed up with what the Trump administration has been doing, attacking our communities, their climate," said Shayne Petkiewicz. Petkiewicz volunteers with the climate action group, San Diego 350, that organized the protest and march.

“We’re here to support one, the EPA workers that have been fired. We’re here to protest against the Trump administration’s efforts to undermine climate action," Petkiewicz said.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS A protester is shown addressing the crowd outside the downtown federal courthouse on March 10, 2025.

The protesters marched first to a spot outside the Edward J Schwarz Courthouse. There, retired EPA employee David Fege urged the crowd to raise their voices in support of his former colleagues who are still on the job.

“They’re on the third floor of the other side of the building, they still didn’t hear you … one more time," Fege said as the crowd cheered.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS A sign with the message 'Cutting NOAA is dangerous, not efficient' is shown on March 10, 2025.

From a place representing federal power, they marched to the seat of municipal power —San Diego City Hall, where we heard more from Fege.

“Urge this administration to put EPA back on its feet. They want clean water, they want clean air, they want climate change attended to and they don’t like what’s going on," Fege said.

Matthew Bowler / KPBS Former EPA employee David Fege is shown being interviewed outside San Diego City Hall on March 10, 2025.

The protesters said they won’t stop until the firings of EPA employees are rolled back, because as a lot of their signs said "there is no Planet B."