Mild, warmer weather expected this week in San Diego County

Forecasters say warmer weather is expected for most of the week in the coastal areas and valleys of San Diego County, with some cooling anticipated next weekend following Monday's rain.

Coastal San Diego can expect partly cloudy conditions through the week accompanied by patchy fog in the mornings beginning Tuesday, with some light wind and highs in the mid-60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Desert areas will be mostly clear and sunny, with moderate winds, stronger gusts up to 25 mph calming down by mid-week and highs ranging in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Mountain areas will also see strong gusts until at least Tuesday, with a mix of sunny skies and clear conditions and highs ranging from the mid- 60s to mid-70s.

On Monday, downtown San Diego was expected to see mostly sunny conditions, with a high near 65. The overnight low was expected to be around 54, according to the NWS.

Tuesday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 3 to 6 feet and mixed south swell from 210 degrees and west swell from 270 degrees. A beach hazards statement will be in effect until at least Wednesday evening for the elevated surf.

"No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Friday, though strong winds, possibly gale-force in the outer waters, could develop Friday night into Saturday," marine forecasters said.