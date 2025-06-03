Pollution advisory issued for Silver Strand-area beach

Detection of northward-drifting contamination out of the Tijuana River prompted the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality Tuesday to issue a water-pollution advisory for a stretch of shoreline on the Silver Strand.

The alert warns the public of the presence of sewage in the ocean off Avenida Lunar in Coronado and will remain in effect until further testing determines that the location is safe again for human contact, the agency reported.

Other local coastal sites that remain under previously issued contamination advisories include Crown Cove, La Jolla Children's Pool, La Jolla Cove, the La Playa area on San Diego Bay, North Cove Vacation Isle and the ocean shoreline from the U.S.-Mexico border to Silver Strand Campground.

Water contact in the affected areas could lead to illness, the DEHQ cautioned.