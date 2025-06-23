San Diego County lifts closure at Coronado Beach

San Diego County Monday lifted a beach closure for Coronado Avenida Lunar, along with an advisory for the Lifeguard Tower in Coronado and the North Beach Dog Beach, based on improved water quality samples.

According to the Department of Environmental Health and Quality, sites under advisory include La Jolla Children's Pool and Mission Bay Fanuel Park, due to excessive bacteria levels "which may cause illness."

Closures remain in effect for Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach Shoreline and Silver Strand Shoreline.

Those beaches "will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact," according to DEHQ.

Information on beach advisory or closure updates is available by calling the 24-hour hotline, 619-338-2073, or online at www.sdbeachinfo.com.

