North County lifeguards get free skin cancer exams from Scripps

North County lifeguards got some much-needed skin cancer screenings Monday from Scripps Cancer Center at San Elijo State Beach.

Goodwin Pompa, California State Park peace officer and lifeguard, appreciateed the service.

"Our uniforms can be bathing suits only," he said. "So our skin's exposed to the sun all the time. So we definitely need to be checked out for skin cancer."

Pompa works 40 hours a week in the sun — that's a lot of sun exposure. Too much exposure to ultraviolet light is the cause of most skin cancers.

"We're always outside," he said.

Scripps Cancer Center has offered lifeguards free screenings for more than 25 years.

“Anybody who lives in San Diego has a lot of sun exposure, but especially our lifeguards. They're here every single day. They're having a lot of sun exposure. And as a result, they do have a higher incidence of skin cancer," said Dr. Benjamin Kelly, a dermatological oncologist at Scripps Cancer Center. "So, again, it's really important for them to keep getting screened and, we're here just to help out a little bit with that.”

He said it's a small token of appreciation for lifeguards who risk their lives keeping beachgoers safe.

Why it matters

The event is also a timely reminder about the danger of skin cancer to all San Diegans and the need for sun protection. Kelly said San Diegans get a lot of sun exposure because of our love for the outdoors.

"We're pretty much always in the sun in some respects," he said. "So it's really important to, first of all, be somewhat protective with the sun. So wear your sunscreen as much as possible.”

He said people should also get checked for skin cancer by either their family doctor or dermatologist once a year. The good news is that most skin cancers are not fatal, though, Kelly said, they can be destructive and cause a lot of scars.

Closer look

The three most common skin cancers are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma.

"The most common (skin cancer) by far is called basal cell carcinoma," he said. "Typically they're on sun-exposed areas, usually the face. Most people complain of a spot that just won't quite heal ... Squamous cells are the second most common type. Those are also usually on very sun-exposed areas. They typically are a little more scaly. Those can be a little more dangerous if you wait too long to catch them."

Kelly said the one that doctors worry about the most is melanoma.

"Typically they come in brown variants. They can have irregular borders," he said. "They can be a little bit asymmetric, but similar to the basal cell in the squamous cells. We're really looking for something that's changing. So is it a new mole that wasn't there before or was it a mole that's been there forever? That all of a sudden change in color or change in size?"

Looking ahead

He said the best way to avoid skin cancer is to wear sunscreen daily, whether you spend a lot of time in the sun or not.

There are many sunscreen options, from mineral-based to chemical-based, but Kelly said the best sunscreen is the one you feel comfortable using every day.