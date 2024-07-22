Rady Children's Hospital nurses oppose new hospital agreement, prompts strike

Negotiators representing Rady Children's Hospital nurses opposed the latest agreement with the hospital and have decided to strike for the next couple of days in San Diego.

Prompted by rising housing costs throughout the county, the strike will take place from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Rady Children's Hospital, 3020 Children's Way, according to a statement from Katie Langenstrass, executive director of United Nurses of Children's Hospital Teamsters Local 1699.

The union statement said, "While our bargaining team reached a deal, it is ultimately up to the membership to decide, and they have determined that it falls far too short of their needs. This proposal does not adequately address the high cost of living in San Diego, the most expensive city in the country, nor does it meet the standards necessary to attract and retain the talented nurses our hospital needs."

The statement said the hospital's refusal to meet reasonable demands forced them into the position.

"Despite our efforts to collaborate with the hospital to ensure that crucial and specialized nurses remain on duty, the hospital has opted to import replacement nurses from other states. This decision, a clear display of disrespect towards our dedicated nurses and the patients they serve, only strengthens our resolve. We are steadfast in our mission to secure fair wages, benefits, and the respect our nurses rightfully deserve. We do not want to strike, but we have no other option," the statement said.