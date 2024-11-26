Health care price transparency remains a concern in California hospitals

A new report by Patient Rights Advocate is raising alarms over health care price transparency in California. Since 2021, federal law has required hospitals to post the prices of at least 300 services, such as x-rays, imaging and lab tests, to help patients shop around for care. However, the report found that just 21% of hospitals in California are fully compliant with these federal regulations, with no hospitals in San Diego County meeting the standards.

Shiloh Williams, a professor at San Diego State University, said that while the law aims to make pricing more transparent and accessible, achieving full compliance is a complex issue.

"To be fully deemed compliant is challenging," Williams said.

She said compliance depends on the criteria set by auditors.

"I know this particular report said 21%, but I know another one that I had read said closer to 93% , and that was put out in January of 2024."

The reports nonprofit author has faced criticism , including from the American Hospital Association, for misinterpreting compliance guidelines and wrongly labeling hospitals as noncompliant.

Earlier this month, federal officials released a report showing 63% of hospitals sampled in early 2023 fully met requirements.

Despite the discrepancies in data, Williams said these reports highlight the rule's key purpose — protecting patients from high medical bills. She recommends patients to be proactive in understanding their coverage and advocating for themselves.

"Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Most of these insurance companies have a hotline for their members to call. Let that benefit representative help walk you through that."