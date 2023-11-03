Fans, businesses excited for Wave FC's championship run this weekend

The San Diego Wave FC could advance to the National Women's Soccer League Championship this weekend at Snapdragon Stadium.

If that happens, the Wave will play for the championship at home.

"It's so exciting," said Amanda Farr, a season ticket holder and a member of the San Diego Sirens Supporter Group.

She said this Sunday's game is especially exciting because the Wave is facing its season-long foe, Seattles' OL Reign.

"OL Reign is a team that the Wave have not managed to be able to beat this year," Farr said. "So it would be very exciting to break that streak and continue on to the championship. But either way, we get to see phenomenal players playing at their prime and at their best."

It's also Reign's superstar Megan Rapinoe's last season before retirement, which is a bonus, she said.

"That is going to be such a gift to watch,” Farr said.

But fans aren't the only ones looking forward to San Diego playing host to the NWSL semi and championship games. Businesses are, too.

At O'Brien's Pub in Kearny Mesa's Convoy District, co-owner Tyson Blake said he’s expecting a big crowd.

“It definitely helps business, but also just really cool to have the camaraderie and fandom here come through and enjoy games and share in victory together,” he said. "I think it'll be pretty awesome."

The games just happen to coincide with San Diego Beer Week, so he expects there’ll be an additional surge in customers. But Blake said San Diego has been growing as a soccer town, as evidenced by a new Major League Soccer team: San Diego FC.

“I think there's been a real pleasant uptick in soccer fandom, and the base is just growing and growing,” he said.

Kick-off for the Wave-Reign match is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Snapdragon Stadium. If the Wave FC wins, they'll play in the championship game on Nov. 11.