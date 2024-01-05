Sockers and Gulls games postponed after water main break at Pechanga Arena

A water main break at Pechanga Arena has caused weekend matches for the San Diego Sockers and San Diego Gulls to be postponed. The Gulls stated that the water main break has “significantly impacted” the floor of the arena.

The Sockers were set to play against the Texas Outlaws on Sunday. The Gulls were scheduled for Friday and Saturday matches against the Bakersfield Condors. More information on rescheduling and tickets will be released in the coming days.

The next game at Pechanga Arena is scheduled for Wednesday. 10. Nick Aguilera from the San Diego Gulls said staff members "are having internal discussions on if that game will be affected.”

Craig Elsten of the Sockers said patrons with tickets to Sunday's match had options.

"We will give patrons the option of moving their ticket to the rescheduled date, or a different match ... refund as last resort,” he said in an email to KPBS.

The water main break occurred in the midst of the Gulls’ 2023-2024 season. The Gulls planned to host 14 different Western Conference opponents at Pechanga.

The Sockers are set to move their home games from Pechanga to the new Frontwave Arena in Oceanside next season.

Pechanga Arena has hosted home games for the San Diego Gulls since its construction in 1966. The Gulls played against the Seattle Totems in the arena’s first match.

The 58-year-old facility has been the center of talks for redevelopment in the coming years, although no major construction has begun yet.