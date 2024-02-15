San Diego County Clerk issues 129 marriage licenses on Valentine's Day

On Valentine's Day, the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk issued 129 marriage licenses and performed 101 wedding ceremonies over its four offices.

Valentine's Day is traditionally one of the most sought-after wedding days for the ARCC offices throughout the county. In 2014, the office set a county record, issuing 266 licenses and performing 242 ceremonies.

As a special nod to couples looking to enter matrimony, the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation covered the costs for the first 20 weddings at the County Administration Center. The initiative included payment for marriage licenses and associated fees.

"My dad loved Valentine's Day and always looked for ways to spread joy on this special day," said Miles Himmel, founder of the Larry Himmel Neighborhood Foundation. `

Jordan Marks, the county assessor-recorder-county clerk, also serves as county commissioner of civil marriages. The ARCC has five offices around the county, and is responsible for issuing marriage licenses, birth and death certificates, as well as registering business names and recording all legal real estate documents.

On average, the office provides nearly 25,000 marriage licenses and performs more than 11,000 weddings annually. Nearly half of customers who request a marriage license also hold their wedding ceremonies at the Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk's office.