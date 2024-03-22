Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Living

Play ball: Opening day memories wanted!

By Neiko Will / Producer,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:30 PM PDT
A view of Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest.
Bennett Lacy
/
KPBS
A view of Petco Park during San Diego Padres Fanfest.

So maybe it’s not an official holiday, but for baseball fans, opening day is special.

The San Diego Padres split their historic series in Korea earlier this week, and now they are preparing for their home opener on Thursday, March 28. To celebrate, KPBS Midday Edition is working on a special show to talk more about the upcoming Padres season, and we need your help.

Do you have an opening day story you would like to share? Did you ever skip work or school to catch opening day? What makes opening day special, for you? What has you most excited for the new season?

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Please send us your opening day memories and thoughts about this season’s team. And don’t forget to listen to KPBS Midday Edition on Wednesday, March 27 to hear our Padres 56th season preview!

_

Tags

Living Sports
Neiko Will
Neiko Will is a producer for KPBS Evening Edition and KPBS Roundtable.
See stories by Neiko Will
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
What do you want to hear host Jade Hindmon talk about on Midday?

More News