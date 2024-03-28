MTS increasing service for start of Padres season

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System today announced it is increasing trolley service before and after San Diego Padres games Thursday through Wednesday at Petco Park in the East Village neighborhood.

To encourage even more fans than before to ride transit all season long, MTS and the Padres unveiled a new trolley wrap, or advertisement, featuring key players to promote transit on game days.

MTS Chairman Stephen Whitburn said the agency wants "more fans to know transit is the quick, easy and affordable way to attend Padres games this season."

"Seeing thousands of Friar Faithful riding MTS in their Padres brown and gold colors is a testament to the reliability and convenience the trolley provides on game days and throughout the year," said Whitburn, who also sits on the San Diego City Council.

According to MTS, riding transit to Padres games "is part of a tradition for many fans, and part of the game day experience."

MTS said trolleys will serve all stations at least every 15 minutes or less,

before and after the game, and drop riders off near Petco Park.

An average of 7,000 fans last season took the trolley to Padres games on sellout days, MTS said.

For Thursday through Wednesday (April 3), all three trolley lines will feature regular service to the 12th & Imperial Transit Center prior to the game, with trolleys picking up riders at all stations every 15 minutes or less, and will drop riders near Petco Park.

After the game:



Green- and Orange Line trolleys will depart every 15 minutes or less until 45 minutes after the game ends, with additional trips as needed; and

UC San Diego Blue Line trolleys will leave every 7.5 minutes to San Ysidro, and every 15 minutes to UTC, until 45 minutes after the game ends.

For the Friday, Monday and Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. games:



Green and Orange Line trolleys will leave every 15 minutes until 30 to 45 minutes after the game ends, with additional trips as needed; and

UC San Diego Blue Line trolleys will depart every 15 minutes until 45 minutes after the game ends.

After the Saturday, 4:15 p.m. game:



Green and Orange Line trolleys will leave every 15 minutes until 30 to 45 minutes after the game ends, with additional trips as needed; and

UC San Diego Blue Line trolleys will depart every 15 minutes until 11:37 p.m., with additional trips as needed.

After the Sunday 1:10 p.m. game:



UC San Diego Blue and Orange Line trolleys will depart every 15 minutes until 30 to 45 minutes after the game ends; and

Green Line trolleys will provide regular service, with additional trips as needed.

MTS said that it plans to increase transit service for every Padres home game throughout the season.

To speed up their boarding process, fans were advised to download the PRONTO app in advance and load at least $5 on their virtual card to cover a round-trip fare for adult riders.

Riders can tap or scan on the station validators to activate their pass prior to boarding, and load their card online.

People cannot purchase fares for multiple riders on the same device, according to MTS.

Children 12 and under may ride the trolley free, with no pass required. Young people 18 and under who have a Youth PRONTO card may also ride for free.

MTS has free park and ride lots for trolley riders, including:



Old Town Transit Center, with more than 400 parking spots;

Grossmont Transit Center, 220 parking spots;

El Cajon Transit Center, 400-plus parking spots;

Amaya Drive, 236 parking spots;

H Street, 295 parking spots;

Balboa Avenue Transit Center, 227 parking spots; and

Tecolote Station, 279 free parking spots.

A full list of parking spots can be found on the MTS website.