North County Transit District opens negotiations for transit-oriented housing projects

The North County Transit District is in negotiations Friday with developers as the agency looks to offer more amenities and housing at its SPRINTER stations.

The NCTD Board on Thursday approved exclusive negotiation agreements with USA Properties Fund and Waterford Property Company for the Melrose Station, while the second is with Father Joe's Villages' development arm for the Rancho Del Oro Station.

"These projects will be instrumental to increasing ridership and enhancing community spaces," said NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson. "The addition of housing and amenities at each station improves the convenience of taking transit and will have a positive impact on the surrounding communities."

Melrose Avenue and Rancho Del Oro stations are part of NCTD's "transit-oriented development strategy" at 11 sites across North County, which include Oceanside Transit Center, Carlsbad Village and Poinsettia Stations, Escondido Transit Center, and five additional SPRINTER Station locations in the cities of Oceanside, Vista and San Marcos.

The Melrose development is proposed to have 420 affordable housing units, a neighborhood park, pedestrian walkway and enhanced transit walking areas and transit-dedicated parking spaces.

"We are excited for the opportunity to continue working with NCTD on the Melrose SPRINTER Station in Oceanside and partnering with USA to bring about much needed affordable housing to the city," said Sean Rawson, co- founder of Waterford Property Company. "It has been important to our firm to seek ways to increase housing affordability and this opportunity will add to our work in communities throughout North County San Diego."

The Rancho Del Oro development is proposed to have 98 affordable housing units, 8,000 square feet of retail space, a public plaza, wide thoroughfares for pedestrians cyclists, transit-dedicated parking spaces and improved bus infrastructure.

"Bringing this affordable housing project to life, together, near transit, has the power to prevent homelessness for hundreds of people across Oceanside," said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages.