San Diego Humane Society sponsors photo contest to help animals

In an effort to ease animal shelter overcrowding, the San Diego Humane Society is sponsoring its 32nd annual photo calendar fundraiser to raise $125,000, it was announced Monday.

The organization said it has 1,950 animals in its care, including 814 dogs and 929 cats, according to a news release.

"Now is an important time to raise at least $125,000 for shelter animals in need, all while making your own pet a star in the organization's 2025 pet calendar," organizers said. "It is easy to participate."

Along with their pet being featured in the calendar, contestants can win a two-night stay at Loews Coronado Bay Resort, tickets to SDHS' 38th annual Fur Ball and other gifts.

All entries accepted through Aug. 31 with five votes or more "are guaranteed inclusion in the calendar or on the collage pages," according to SDHS.

The photo fundraiser supports SDHS' services, such sheltering and adoptions, animal cruelty and neglect investigations, veterinary car, and the Project Wildlife rescue and rehabilitation program.

Those wishing to submit their pet may got to gogophotocontest.com/sdhumane2025.

Brian Daugherty, SDHS executive vice president, said the calendar fundraiser "is a special opportunity for pet lovers to support animals in need while highlighting and showcasing their own beloved pets."

"We all think our pets are the cutest, and this friendly competition allows us to have some fun while ensuring that our organization can continue to be there for every single animal who comes through our doors," Daugherty added.

SDHS has campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside, Ramona and San Diego, and also provides services for 13 cities within the county. According to officials, SDHS provides care for over 40,000 companion and wild animals.