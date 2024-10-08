Clippers to face Nets in first basketball game at Frontwave Arena

The first basketball game at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside will be played Tuesday night, with the Los Angeles Clippers facing the Brooklyn Nets in a sold out NBA preseason game.

The Clippers have limited former San Diego State star Kawhi Leonard's activity in training camp as he attempts to recover from swelling in his right knee. He did not play in Saturday's preseason opener in Honolulu.

The Clippers' second player with San Diego ties, former Lincoln High School standout Norman Powell, scored 11 points in 15 minutes, 19 seconds in the 91-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

At least two of the players on the Clippers' roster for Tuesday's game will be returning to Frontwave Arena to play for their NBA G League affiliate, the San Diego Clippers — small forwards Trentyn Flowers and Jordan Miller, who are both on two-way contracts, which limit them to being active for 50 games with the NBA Clippers.

The 19-year-old Flowers won't participate in training camp while recovering from left wrist surgery. Flowers signed with the Clippers as an undrafted rookie after playing last season for the Adelaide 36ers of Australia's National Basketball League.

Miller averaged 1.6 points in eight games for the Clippers last season after being selected in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft after helping lead Miami to its first Final Four. Miller's coach with the Hurricanes was Jim Larrañaga, the father of Clippers' assistant coach Jay Larrañaga.

Tuesday's game is the preseason opener for the Nets, who announced Monday center Day'Ron Sharpe and forward Trendon Watford have each been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, after sustaining injuries during training camp practices last week and remain sidelined from on-court activity.