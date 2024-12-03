Wave FC president Jill Ellis steps down to join FIFA full time

Jill Ellis is stepping down from her role as San Diego Wave FC’s president to become the chief football officer at FIFA, it was announced Tuesday.

Ellis started working with FIFA after leading the United States to back-to-back world titles in 2015 and 2019. She will continue to work alongside Arsène Wenger who is FIFA chief of global football development. Their working partnership started in 2021 when they promoted FIFA's failed campaign to double the number of World Cups by playing them every two years instead of four.

"The creation of the chief football officer position underscores FIFA's commitment to fostering a diverse, inclusive and accessible global football community, ensuring that football remains a sport for all," the governing body said.

Ellis had led Wave FC since the club joined the National Women’s Soccer League in 2021.

Ellis’ departure is one of several staffing changes at Wave FC this year. Head coach Casey Stoney was let go June 2024 due to on-field performance issues, with the team tied for ninth place at the time. Former San Diego Loyal coach and U.S. Men's National Soccer legend Landon Donovan took over the interim role in August 2024. Then, star player Alex Morgan retired from the sport in September 2024.

Finally, Wave FC was bought by a Beverly Hills-based business, the Levine Leichtman Family Office, in October 2024. Co-owner Lauren Leichtman said they’re getting closer to securing a permanent head coach.

“We are excited to announce that we are in the final phase of identifying a new head coach on the heels of a global search,” said Lauren Leichtman, Wave co-owner. “We look forward to sharing additional developments ahead of the 2025 NWSL season.”

Ellis’ transition to FIFA comes after five former Wave FC employees filed a lawsuit against the club claiming discrimination, harassment and wrongful termination, among other allegations. The lawsuit, filed October 2024, stems partly from claims made earlier this year on social media by former Wave video and creative manager Brittany Alvarado.

The lawsuit names San Diego Wave Fútbol Club and the NWSL as defendants. It says both the team and the league failed to act on complaints about a toxic workplace culture. San Diego Wave FC and Ellis have denied the allegations, with Ellis having filed her own lawsuit against Alvarado in July 2024, claiming defamation and intentional interference with contractual relations.