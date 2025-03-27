Padres hope to pick up where they left off as Braves visit Petco for opener

Coming off a highly successful season with a devastating ending at the hands of a certain team from up north, the Padres will kick off their 2025 season Thursday against the Atlanta Braves.

First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. and entry gates at Petco Park will open 90 minutes before.

The two National League foes will pick up where they left off last postseason, when the Padres swept the Braves in a best-of-three series. Game 1 was anchored by a seven-inning shutout performance by right-hander Michael King, striking out 12 batters.

The Padres then fell in heartbreaking fashion to their arch rival, and eventual World Series winner, the Los Angeles Dodgers, losing Game 5 of a best-of-five series to end their season.

King will likely get the nod for Thursday's start, following up on his first season with the Padres, during which he went 13-9 and posted a 2.95 ERA in 31 appearances

Opposing him will be lefty Chris Sale, the National League's reigning Cy Young winner, coming off the NL Triple Crown — leading the league in wins (18), ERA (2.38) and strikeouts (225). The last two times Sale took the mound against the Padres, he pitched seven shutout innings last May and then allowed one run over five innings in July.

While the Braves had a clubhouse full of injuries in the playoffs, they come to San Diego with a healthier roster — and a familiar face. Jurickson Profar, who spent five seasons at Petco Park and was the early star of the Padres last season, signed with the Braves this offseason.

"Similar to us, they've got some real star power," Padres manager Mike Shildt told MLB.com. "They've got good pitching, got a good bullpen, their regulars one through nine are very experienced and good big league players. Their bench is solid. It's just a good club.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to start the season with a good test. We're looking forward to it."

The Padres have most of their marquee players healthy, and the lineup is likely to feature Luis Arraez, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Jake Cronenworth.

Fans can watch the Padres broadcast on Padres.tv, or listen on KWFN 97.3 or XEMO 860.

Friday's game against the Braves will feature the season's first giveaway, an Opening Series hat.

Petco Park got a spruce-up during the offseason, with major changes to its fan store and a renovation by the Western Metal Supply Co. to add an "elevated social space" on its rooftop deck.

New food and drink options are also coming to the ballpark, including:

— Mini Donut Company in Section 107;

— Deckman's at the Draft in Section 105, offering seafood from Michelin star chef Drew Deckman;

— Mostra Coffee in Section 104; and

— Teaspoon in Gallagher Square selling boba tea.

With sellout crowds expected for Thursday's Opening Day and throughout the weekend, MTS officials reminded fans that public transportation is cheaper and easier than game-day parking.

"There's nothing like the energy of seeing thousands of Padres fans riding the Trolley to Petco Park in their brown and gold," said Stephen Whitburn, MTS board chair and San Diego city councilman. "As a Padres fan myself, I know how special game days are for our community. We're making it easier than ever for everyone to be part of the excitement."

For opening weekend, MTS will have trolleys serving all stations every 15 minutes or better before and after games. Last season, an average of 8,000 fans rode the trolley to Padres games on sellout game days, according to MTS data.